Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Transform Your Faith - Discover the Requirements for God’s Graces

March 23, 2025

Third Sunday of Lent

Year C

The Gospel from Luke 13:1-9 is all about producing fruit in our lives. Think of it like a garden - God gives us the seeds (graces) and it's up to us to nurture them and make them grow. He's not looking to condemn anyone, but rather to see us turn our lives around and live the way we're meant to (Ezekiel 33:11).

As St. Peter says, God is patient and doesn't want anyone to miss out on the chance to repent (2 Peter 3:9). But here's the thing - His kindness shouldn't be an excuse for us to slack off and live life on our own terms. He's both merciful and fair, and He'll hold us accountable for how we respond to His love.

It's especially sad when we see Christians who have the potential to do so much more, but they just don't put in the effort. They're given the gift of faith, but they don't share it with others (Matthew 5:15-16). It's like they're hiding a treasure instead of using it to make a difference. And let's not forget, their happiness - both now and in the afterlife - is at stake. The Christian life is an amazing journey, full of promises of happiness and peace, but it requires us to be willing to live generously and not hold back (John 4:10).

Gospel

Luke 13:1-9

Some people told Jesus about the Galileans

whose blood Pilate had mingled with the blood of their sacrifices.

Jesus said to them in reply,

“Do you think that because these Galileans suffered in this way

they were greater sinners than all other Galileans?

By no means!

But I tell you, if you do not repent,

you will all perish as they did!

Or those eighteen people who were killed

when the tower at Siloam fell on them—

do you think they were more guilty

than everyone else who lived in Jerusalem?

By no means!

But I tell you, if you do not repent,

you will all perish as they did!”





And he told them this parable:

“There once was a person who had a fig tree planted in his orchard,

and when he came in search of fruit on it but found none,

he said to the gardener,

‘For three years now I have come in search of fruit on this fig tree

but have found none.

So cut it down.

Why should it exhaust the soil?’

He said to him in reply,

‘Sir, leave it for this year also,

and I shall cultivate the ground around it and fertilize it;

it may bear fruit in the future.

If not you can cut it down.’”

