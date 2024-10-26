© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yuval Noah Harari | "GPT Tried to Hire a Human to Solve the Captcha for It. The Human Got Suspicious. Nobody Told GPT4 to Lie & Told GPT4 What Lie Would Be Most Effective. This Was a Very Effective Lie." - 10/1/2024
Watch the Original October 1st 2024 Full Length Interview HERE: Kara Swisher & Yuval Noah Harari on Tech Bros, Witches & the Information Flood - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9vEfI8aWTE
