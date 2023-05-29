Trey Gowdy: This is alarming news

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Log Off Movement co-founder Emma Lembke weighs in on safeguards to protect children from the dangers of social media on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'
#foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html