THE CORE - CLIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Core is a 2003 American science fiction disaster film directed by Jon Amiel and starring Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank, Delroy Lindo, Stanley Tucci, D. J. Qualls, Richard Jenkins, Tcheky Karyo, Bruce Greenwood, and Alfre Woodard.
The film focuses on a team whose mission is to drill to the center of the Earth.
FULL MOVIE
https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/47543b07-cd53-411f-8d25-337757ed4e09