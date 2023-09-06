The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 279 - Avro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Let us strive to combine the calmness of reason with the fire of
enthusiasm. Christ, who saw the germ of so many splendid truths, teaches
us that in order "to make ourselves master of the strong man, his house
and his goods, we must first bind him." Let us, therefore, become
perfect in the art of loading the proud and powerful with chains. Let us
lay to heart this maxim as the rules of all our efforts: - one sole
authority - that of Rome; one sole order -that of the Jesuits. And since
our age does not boast of a single mind capable of aspiring to
universal empire, for kings have enough to do to retain a hold upon
their petty kingdoms which are slipping from their grasp, let it be ours
to aim thus high, whilst empty heads are dreaming.” - Luigi Fortis,
20th Jesuit Superior General - from the book by Jacopo Leone, “The
Jesuit Conspiracy: The Secret Plan Of The Order” published 1848.
