The Secret to Success with God Part 1: Noah - A Man of Perseverance

As a Christian, are you striving to please the Lord with your life? In this message, we are going to look at the type of people that God prefers. This may initially cause confusion because the Bible says that God is not a respecter of persons but the scriptures also clearly show that God had more pleasure in certain individuals.

Noah is the first such man; he was famous for building the ark that saved his family from the flood but there is more to it than that. Noah walked with God, trusted Him implicitly and never wavered in his faith. If you hunger and thirst for righteousness, this message will certainly whet your appetite.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1277.pdf

RLJ-1277 -- FEBRUARY 13, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm



