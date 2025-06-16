Iran's Nuclear Gamble: Use It or Lose It?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran faces a "use it or lose it" moment with its nuclear threshold capability.
Israeli precision strikes are degrading Iran's nuclear infrastructure.
Iran is likely to exit the NPT, as previously threatened, following attacks.
Backing down could threaten regime stability and open the door to regime change.