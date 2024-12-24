The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Behold The Rock Of Ages Is Born!

To non-believers and straight up haters. Most of the body of Christ understands that Jesus more than likely was not actually born on December 25, that is simply the day that we choose to celebrate. And we have more than enough to celebrate this Christmas. So let's go forth and Rocketh' for the King. The government sits upon his shoulders. Let's Rock!





Today's playlist:

-Short Christmas Story:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/qIhVrFrYm7Y

-Rob Halford Oh Holy Night

@ Apple Music- https://apple.co/4gOpziu

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4iMG0gR

-Stryper The Reason For the Season

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3YDnMFw

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4fzBYFK

-Deliverance Slay The Wicked

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ygr0zR

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49ZCUlJ

-O Come O Come Emmanuel MARGARET BECKER

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/408Ck1I

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3P8Ied5

-Bride The Last Thing I Feel

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4iRVnVf

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3PcmxZG

-🇺🇸 Donald Trump brings Holy Christmas back! MAGNO NEWS wishes you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

@ Apple - https://apple.co/409xEJ5

- Rare Earth I just Want To Celebrate

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3BL5MSc

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4gvM9MQ

-Watchmen Holy Ground

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4eq5pd4

-Billy Squier Christmas Is The Time To Say I Love You

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/41LGlu7

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3DpTkYk

-Legend Seven Always And Forever

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4eYw6q8

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/49UvzUk

-Brad Stine: Happy Holidays...Merry Christmas!

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3PcXXYC

@ https://amzn.to/4gRflxA

-PK Mitchell God Be With You

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3DwnOrJ

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4iOPg4e





Hot Ticket Alert!

See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!

https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond





