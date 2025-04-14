BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Health #64: No Jewish Passover; No Christian Passover Or Feast of Unleavened bread...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
32 views • 5 months ago

Biblical Health #64: No Jewish Passover; No Christian Passover Or Feast of Unleavened bread...

     There are two distinct holiday on the Jewish Biblical Calenday in the Aviv/Spring Mood. 1st Is Passover which is the day you sacrifice the lamb between the two evenings. and, 2nd The 7 Day Feast of Unleavened Bread. The Jews never celebrate Passover or have any blood for the Lintel and Doorposts. The Christians make up a new holiday called Easter which is not in the bible but rather in the Pagan History of the Church...

     https://rumble.com/v6s23y5-biblical-health-64-no-jewish-passover-no-christian-passover-or-feast-of-unl.html

     Passover feast of unleavened bread easter messiah/Christ

Keywords
messiaheasterchristpassoverfeast of unleavened bread
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy