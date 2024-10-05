James Risch Presses Ambassador Nominee On Democratic Backsliding In Central Asia: Do We Disagree?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, prior to the Congressional recess, Sen. James Risch (R-ID) questioned nominees for ambassador positions on their goals in representing the United States in their respective countries, and on each country's current state of affairs.
