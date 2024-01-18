⚠️Europe & Baltics DANGER: Russia to Fulfill Daniel 7 Doomsday Prophecy?

A German publication named Bild just published a leaked war plan document yesterday (16-Jan-2024) that reveals Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to expand his country’s war in Ukraine and attack NATO ally countries next year in an all-out offensive against NATO. Germany’s armed forces are now gearing up for a “hybrid” Russian attack in Eastern Europe; and one particular scenario called “Alliance Defense 2025” suggests that this leaked war plan would begin as early as this February with Russia mobilizing an additional 200,000 soldiers for a “spring offensive” against Ukraine and the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.





You know that we are living in the 70th week of Daniel right now.





You know that the time of the end is here.





Is this all a coincidence?





As I will show you in this video, no. This is not a coincidence.





Even though the vast majority of theologians, religious colleges, seminaries and institutions teach that the “four kingdoms” of the Daniel 7 prophecy are mostly historical (with exception of the fourth and final kingdom), I will show you how and why this viewpoint is fundamentally erroneous. Most people try to force Daniel’s vision in chapter 7 to match the statue from chapter 2 of Nebudchadnezzar’s dream, but there is far more to the narrative that we must be paying attention to in the Hebrew and Aramaic in order to fully understand what is highly likely to take place next on the world stage.





