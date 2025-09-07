© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/ep-1891-thomas-paine-s-forgotten-paper-money-takedown--67659162
I've done a brief rant, narrated an article & presented my commentary:
* Thomas Paine’s Forgotten Paper Money Takedown
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/09/06/thomas-paines-forgotten-paper-money-takedown/
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises, Faster Than Light Introduction
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#ThomasPaine #FederalReserve #FiatMoney #Money #SoundMoney #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance