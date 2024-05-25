BREAKING! U.S. Issued GLOBAL Terror Alert for LGBTQI+... Really! Redacted w Natali Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for U.S. citizens to exercise “worldwide caution” because of of Pride celebrations. The government says that there is “increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.” What terrorist organizations are targeting Pride events exactly?