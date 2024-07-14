Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 07/14/2024

Sunday School Teaching: 7 Churches of Revelation

Sunday Teacher: Tamora & Marti

Sunday Message: Christ brings Resurrection Life

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Jonathan Gallo

For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/

For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church