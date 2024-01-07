Create New Account
Stan Meyer And His Car Fuelled By Water.
Puretrauma357
Published 2 months ago

Here’s the original news broadcast and a likely explanation to why we don’t hear about it today.


It caught the attention of the pentagon which shows how seriously they took it.


Please share, but don’t try and patent the idea 😂


