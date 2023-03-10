© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BIG GOV'T Vs. AVERAGE CITIZENS | Hippocratic Oath Vs. Imprisonment | Dr Moore
"Dr Kirk Moore stood by the Hippocratic oath he took when becoming a surgeon. The code states, ""In exceptional circumstances of unjust laws, ethical responsibilities should supersede legal duties."" He is now facing federal charges and potential prison sentencing. The outcome of this case will impact everyone. It is time to put faith into action - please support Dr Moore at https://www.givesendgo.com/Fight4moore
Website: https://www.standformoore.com
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/standformoore/"
