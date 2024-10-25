Al-Khalil (Hebron) Raids During Closures of the Ibrahimi Mosque. West Bank of Palestine.

The Israeli occupation closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of al-Khalil (Hebron) on Monday 21st of October for two days, and imposed a siege on the Palestinians living near the Ibrahimi Mosque.





Sari Jaradat interviews the Director of Endowments in the city of Hebron, Ghassan Al-Rajabi.





Filmed: 21/10/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video