Al-Khalil (Hebron) Raids During Closures of the Ibrahimi Mosque. West Bank of Palestine.

The Israeli occupation closed the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of al-Khalil (Hebron) on Monday 21st of October for two days, and imposed a siege on the Palestinians living near the Ibrahimi Mosque.
Sari Jaradat interviews the Director of Endowments in the city of Hebron, Ghassan Al-Rajabi.
Filmed: 21/10/2024
