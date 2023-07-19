Preparation Activation 2 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🦁 Lyran Light Language By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is my 2nd preparatory Lion's Gate Activation. 🦁 We are approaching ever-so closer to the Lion's Gate gateway, which generally opens July 28th and goes
through August 12th, but the peak is 8:8:23. This particular light language
activation will be preparing you for some sovereignty light codes in
anticipation of the Lion's Gate portal. I'll be transmitting Lyran Light
Language to assist with preparation, and that will also coordinate with my art
creations titled, "Lyra Genesis Activation". The upcoming Lion's Gate will be
a BIG one, and thus I was feeling the importance of helping everyone get
prepped for this on! So I'll likely be back for a another preparation
activation as we get closer to July 28th, and then also the week of 8:8. These
activations will also be relevant for future Lion's Gate as well as other
transformational time. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 🍃💛 Lightstar I also have
