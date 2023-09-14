Dr Shannon Kroner Shares How We Can Teach Kids About Vaccines and Medical Freedom

Dr Shannon Kroner has been working with special needs families since 2001 and wrote her doctoral dissertation on ways in which parents make decisions regarding vaccinating their children. She’s recently published a children’s book called I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!





Dr Kroner joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share the message of her new book, as well as her expertise in working with families concerned with vaccinations of all kinds. She’s now the Executive Director of Freedom of Religion - United Solutions, which focuses on protecting the religious freedom of vaccine choice.





For more information on Dr Shannon Kroner or to order the book I’m Unvaccinated and That’s OK!, please visit https://drshannonkroner.com.





