RT News May 5, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 5, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
US authorities attempt to break up some of the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have taken root in universities across the country. RT gets rare access to the conflict-ridden Kashmir region as locals cast their ballots in India’s general election. Some of NATO’s supposedly game-changing hardware, is put on display in Moscow, after being captured from Ukrainian