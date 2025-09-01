The Great Flip: From Coding to Craft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The advice has flipped! "Learn to code" is becoming obsolete as AI writes perfect code. Now, the real future is in trades and crafts that robots can't replicate—like knife-making, plumbing, or electrical work. These hands-on skills are the new valuable assets, providing true job security in an automated world.
