And We Know 2.14.2023 Movie predicts OHIO Sabotage everywhere, Whistleblowers Waking UP! PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
276 views • 02/15/2023

LT of And We Know


Feb 14, 2023


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

Bustle Below

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/46718/bustle-below


🇷🇺🇷🇺Zelensky is a TERRORIST, SATANIST and FASCIST, we should not negotiate with him https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4302


NBA or NFL ?? Wait for it. (1 min) https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4300


Ohio chemical train derailment movie released just months before actual event https://pepelivesmatter.substack.com/p/ohio-chemical-train-derailment-movie


Take a wild guess at where they filmed the movie about a chemical train derailment and where some of the extras came from... https://t.me/PepeMatter/14435


Best video I’ve found explaining the chemical aspect of the Ohio train disaster https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3112


General Flynn: “There’s so many things that are happening… I don’t want the American people to be distracted by things that aren’t important to America…

https://t.me/PepeMatter/14444


ALBERT BOURLA/CEO PFIZER:

"I asked them to make the IMPO https://t.me/realKarliBonne/152146


Tucker is red pilling the populace on the current struggle happening behind the scenes. https://t.me/teamanons/24262


🤯 SHOCKING: Aaron Siri Exposes the Lack of Safety Data Behind the Hepatitis B Vaccine for Newborns https://t.me/chiefnerd/6973


Stop complying https://t.me/makeitrelevant/2634

Keywords
current eventsnewsmoviesabotageadverse effectschristianvaccine injuriesohiowhistleblowerswaking uppraytrain derailmentwater supplychemical spillgeneral flynncovidsilent warltand we knowexposing evil
