TN (R) Congressman Li'l Chucky Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine" 🤡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine"
I'm sharing this video from "CODEPINK" on YouTube.
Mar 6, 2024
Women, children, and men in Gaza are being starved and massacred by American-backed Israeli forces everyday, and this congressman says “Goodbye Palestine”
---------
SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/codepinkaction
SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES: http://www.codepink.org/join
ORGANIZE WITH US: https://www.codepink.org/peacemaker
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/codepinkalert
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/codepinkalert/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/codepink
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@codepinkalert
ABOUT CODEPINK
CODEPINK is a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs. Join us!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaDDoFANhAU&ab_channel=CODEPINK
Cynthia... he is a zionist ... look at his pro-israel track record and his name. Who else says "G-d Bless Israel Forever"? Our gov't is most of the same.
https://fleischmann.house.gov/issues/foreign-affairs