TN (R) Congressman Li'l Chucky Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine" 🤡

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says "Goodbye to Palestine"

I'm sharing this video from "CODEPINK" on YouTube.

Mar 6, 2024

Women, children, and men in Gaza are being starved and massacred by American-backed Israeli forces everyday, and this congressman says “Goodbye Palestine”

Cynthia... he is a zionist ... look at his pro-israel track record and his name. Who else says "G-d Bless Israel Forever"? Our gov't is most of the same.

https://fleischmann.house.gov/issues/foreign-affairs









