There's No Greater Wealth Than Higher Self-Knowledge

Key Lesson: There can be no greater wealth than higher self-knowledge. And once we realize this truth – so that we prize transcendent wisdom above all other possibilities – every moment, wanted or not, serves as the secret path to the spiritual summit of ourselves.

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.