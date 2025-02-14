❗️Russian Alexander Vinnik has been exchanged by the US, is back in Russia & reunited with his family

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Alexander Vinnik who has recently been exchanged is in Russia and reunited with his family.
Here's more about why he was imprisoned in the US:
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/who-is-alexander-vinnik-russian-prisoner-being-traded-american-marc-fogel-2025-02-12/
Comment, Peskov:
Peskov commented on the return of Alexander Vinnik:
"For all of us, and of course for the Russian president, it is always a joy when a Russian citizen who served an unjustified sentence in the United States returns to his homeland"
Answering a question about Putin's possible plans to call Vinnik, Peskov said: "I don't have that information yet."
Vinnik commented on coming home by saying: "'I don't realize I'm home yet. The kids are all grown up. I need to wrap my head around this.'