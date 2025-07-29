BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Biohacker Babes Unleashed | Ep. 65 – Sisterhood, Science & Self-Discovery for Radical Wellness
Sovereign Sisters
13 views • 1 month ago

In this uncensored episode, I sit down with Lauren Sambataro and Renee Belz, the powerhouse sisters behind the Biohacker Babes podcast. Raised by one of the original holistic health pioneers, they’ve been questioning mainstream narratives and optimizing their health since childhood.

We dig into:
🔹 Their holistic upbringing and how it shaped them
🔹 What most people get wrong about “healthy living”
🔹 The truth about cold plunges, toxins, and adrenal fatigue
🔹 Balancing intuition with biohacking tools
🔹 How sisterhood can challenge and sharpen your sovereignty

If you care about freedom, bodily autonomy, and trusting your God-given instincts — this conversation is for you.

📌 No gatekeepers. No algorithms. Just truth.

🔗 Tools & resources I stand by → https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws
🚨 Reclaim personal sovereignty, bodily autonomy and self-empowerment.

https://t.me/SovereignSisters

