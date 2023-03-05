Stage Set! Drop Clinton Crime Videos in Times Square! Unimaginable Treason! Pure Evil! Hell on Earth!

Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇





https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html





Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!









Do you have enough food to get you through a crisis?

PREPARE TODAY! Click Here --> http://www.preparewithcpn.com <-- to SAVE $227 from Christian Patriot News!

Prepare With Christian News is part of the nation's #1 Emergency Food Company!













JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:





https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews













JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:





https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews













Sponsor A Show: [email protected]













We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!









Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!









Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.













GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*









https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews













Donor Box (accepts eChecks)









https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news

















Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot





Here's my Cash App Link:





https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot













Previous Updates:









Trump, "Biden is Shot!" Behind-The-Scenes Executions? Who Will Be Next? Big Name Coming! The Final Countdown! Tick, Tock...









https://rumble.com/v2a6fl6-trump-biden-is-shot-behind-the-scenes-executions-who-will-be-next-big-name-.html













You're Watching a Movie: The Systematic Destruction of The Old Guard! The Swamp is Being Drained! Got Popcorn?









https://rumble.com/v2a34w8-youre-watching-a-movie-the-systematic-destruction-of-the-old-guard-the-swam.html













To Be Blunt... Game Over! Worldwide Televised Executions! No Escape! No Mercy! Prepare For The Storm!









https://rumble.com/v29oir4-to-be-blunt-game-over-worldwide-televised-executions-no-escape-no-mercy-pre.html













Feb. 15 [F-15] National Emergency? Watch The Water! The Quadrillion Dollar Illuminati Mega Corp. at 55 Water Street









https://rumble.com/v29df4m-feb.-15-f-15-national-emergency-watch-the-water-quadrillion-dollar-mega-cor.html







