Disturbing - Reported Israeli Raids in Occupied West Bank - PALESTINIAN BOY DROPS DEAD as he Looks Back at Shooter, Point-Blank Range

DISTURBING FOOTAGE

⚡️PALESTINIAN BOY DROPS DEAD as he looks back at shooter last time before he's shot at point-blank range with people screaming in shock and horror amid reported Israeli raids in occupied West Bank.

Violent clashes reported after Tel Aviv launches campaign to arrest alleged Hamas members in West Bank. Armed clashes are also taking place west of Tulkarm, West Bank.

Israeli security forces have entered Bethlehem, where they were greeted with stones.

Several arrests are reported.

Israeli forces were also deployed in Hebron and shots were heard.



