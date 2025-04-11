BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WASHINGTON CHOSE ST. PETERSBURG OVER RAMSTEIN
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • 5 months ago

Washington Chose St. Petersburg Over Ramstein

The political facade of the pro-Kiev coalition is crumbling as Western support wavers and Ukrainian forces face irreversible defeats on the battlefield. The latest Ramstein meeting, now co-chaired by Germany and Britain without the dominant U.S. presence, underscored the growing fatigue among Ukraine’s backers.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin refused to attend in person, joining only via video link—a clear signal of Washington’s diminishing enthusiasm to pay for war in Europe. The desperate Ukrainian leader could not claim anything new except to demand more weapons, especially air defense systems, in particular, American Patriot systems. Germany’s pledge of IRIS-T systems, a handful of missiles, and outdated Leopard tanks only highlighted Europe’s inability to sustain meaningful military aid without Washington. The absence of substantial commitments from other participants confirmed what many already suspected: Ukraine’s arsenal is running dry, and its allies are losing interest.

Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes diplomacy between Moscow and Washington has sent shockwaves through Kiev. Reports of Trump’s envoy, Steven Witkoff, coming to St. Petersburg to meet with President Putin have fueled panic. The lack of official denials from Russia and the vague statements about “diplomatic engagement” only deepen the assurance that Ukraine’s fate is being decided without its input. The recent U.S.-Russia consultations in Istanbul, which deliberately avoided any mention of Ukraine in their bland official readouts, further suggest a looming backroom deal. Ukrainian experts fear that Washington and Moscow are negotiating a ceasefire at Kiev’s expense, with Zelensky’s regime increasingly seen as an obstacle to peace rather than a partner.

On the frontlines, the situation is even more dire. Russian forces have crushed Ukraine’s incursions into Kursk and Belgorod, with the remnants of ground down Ukrainian brigades now fleeing in disarray. The strategic Gornal Monastery turned into a stronghold where Ukrainian troops had dug in, is now being abandoned under relentless Russian fire. Drone footage confirms columns of retreating soldiers scrambling toward Sumy, only to face artillery barrages and executions by their own nationalist “barrier troops” for desertion. Meanwhile, the Russian army is already in control of at least four Ukrainian settlements in this direction.

With Russian troops just 25 km away from Sumy, a full-scale offensive looms. Ukrainian generals admit that they lack the reserves to hold the line, as Moscow’s forces are establishing a buffer zone near its border. Unconfirmed reports of North Korean troops bolstering the Russian assaults have further demoralized Kiev’s exhausted army.

As Washington and Moscow inch toward negotiations, Zelensky’s regime faces annihilation—both militarily, under Russia’s impending summer offensive, and politically, as the West abandons its failed proxy. The only question left is whether Kiev’s surrender will be negotiated over its head or dictated on the battlefield.

https://southfront.press/washington-chose-st-petersburg-over-ramstein/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy