600+ Tractors Block Whitehall 'RIP British Farming' Starmer & Blackrock fighting farmers for UK land

We represent farmers, consumers and members of the food production industry. We are currently protesting the trade deals our government is negotiating which fail to protect British animal welfare and environmental standards for imports.

www.savebritishfood.org





Farmers ‘squeezed out’ of agricultural land market by millionaires

The trend is being linked to financial advice that recommends the potential tax breaks of investing in farmland.

There has been a huge surge in wealthy individuals and institutions buying up farmland across England, according to new analysis, with a parallel drop in the amount of agricultural land actively used for farming.

www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/farmers-squeezed-out-of-agricultural-land-market-by-millionaires-385977/





Land is the source of all wealth and if private equity firms get their hands on it they will make slaves of us all.

www.farmsnotfactories.org





Suggestions to Save British Farming: set up a charitable fund to pay off distressed farmers' inheritance bills; institute a chain of collectively owned farm shops in every market town to act as a mini supermarket for seasonal produce; demand boycotts of supermarkets and/or products where price fixing is taking place, robbing farmers; blockade factory farms and mass mechanised greenhouses owned by front companies for private equity firms; set up a direct action group to occupy and obstruct individuals and businesses which are destroying UK family farming. How's that for a start. Please add your own suggestions in the comments below.

www.tlio.org.uk





London witnessed an extraordinary spectacle on Wednesday 11 December as more than 600 tractors rolled into Westminster in a dramatic protest against the Autumn Budget’s impact on farming.

Organised by Save British Farming (SBF) and Kent Fairness for Farmers, the rally showcased the growing frustration of farmers who believe government policies threaten the future of British agriculture and their livelihoods.

See also: Farmers in London to protest ‘family farm tax raid’

Farmers, many of whom travelled for hours from regions such as Exmoor, Worcestershire, Somerset and the Isle of Wight, delivered a powerful message to Sir Keir Starmer’s government: they will not back down unless there is a reversal of the controversial policy proposals.

Chief among their demands is the abandonment of plans to impose a 20% inheritance tax on farm businesses valued over £1m, set to take effect in April 2026.

https://www.fwi.co.uk/news/farm-policy/tractors-take-over-london-as-farmers-ramp-up-protests





Why institutional investors are ploughing cash into farmland

FT May 2024

...The value of US farmland is largely linked to commodity prices, according to Knight Frank. In some other markets, different factors come into play. In the UK, for example, tax rules and the subsidy regime are important. Large parcels of land rarely come on the market. A £260mn joint venture transaction in March was a rarity. The deal, involving 21,000 acres, represented the first foray into agricultural land and “natural capital” for Royal London Asset Management. The fund manager says greater use of “regenerative” techniques can reduce farming’s environment impact.

Some techniques both improve soil fertility and sequester carbon. But the carbon transition — think solar arrays or tree planting — often diverts land away from agricultural usage. That adds to the pressure on land which, on some estimates, will have to increase its output by 50 per cent by 2050.





https://www.ft.com/content/0298dc50-a5aa-4f6b-a540-915fe4ab8d02