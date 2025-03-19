RT News - March 19 2025 6AM GMT

March 19, 2025

Ukraine launches dozens of drones overnight deep into Russia- energy infrastructure is targeted in the South. While local officials say it intercepted the swarm, the debris causes damage at an oil depot. The UAV attacks follow the call between Putin and Trump where they discussed a 30-day energy and infrastructure ceasefire. That's as European leaders are calling for more weapons to be shipped to Ukraine. The Israeli prime minister says IDF airstrikes on Gaza are 'only the beginning', while blaming Hamas for the hundreds of dead in the enclave. We speak with a member of Hamas, who slams the US for approving Israel's campaign. The presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda meet in Qatar to discuss a lasting peace in the Eastern DRC. We speak exclusively with the spokesperson of the M23 militant group involved in the conflict.









