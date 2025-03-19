BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - March 19 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 6 months ago

March 19, 2025

rt.com



Ukraine launches dozens of drones overnight deep into Russia- energy infrastructure is targeted in the South. While local officials say it intercepted the swarm, the debris causes damage at an oil depot. The UAV attacks follow the call between Putin and Trump where they discussed a 30-day energy and infrastructure ceasefire. That's as European leaders are calling for more weapons to be shipped to Ukraine. The Israeli prime minister says IDF airstrikes on Gaza are 'only the beginning', while blaming Hamas for the hundreds of dead in the enclave. We speak with a member of Hamas, who slams the US for approving Israel's campaign. The presidents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda meet in Qatar to discuss a lasting peace in the Eastern DRC. We speak exclusively with the spokesperson of the M23 militant group involved in the conflict.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy