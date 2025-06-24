Iran WARNS US & Israel of ‘DEVASTATING’ response if they don’t learn from ‘crushing blows’ of past — army spox

Iran WARNS US and Israel of ‘DEVASTATING’ response if they don’t learn from ‘crushing blows’ of past — army spox

Iran claims it’s captured MULTIPLE Israeli ‘MOSSAD agents’

Seizes weapons and kamikaze drones in major bust — Tasnim news

Israel gives the all clear, lifts all civilian guidelines after ‘12 Day War’

– 12 Israelis killed, 3,000 wounded

– 610 Iranians killed, 4,700 wounded

The so-called Home Front Command of the Zionist army has lifted all restrictions on gatherings, schools, and workplaces, as the ceasefire with Iran appears to be holding.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian:

“A terrorist enemy started this imposed war — but Iran determined its end through the will and strength of the great Iranian people.”

Iran’s new president, Pezeshkian, declared that Israel failed to achieve its objectives and paid a “terrible price” for its aggression against the Islamic Republic.

also, "We can build the region through cooperation, stability and peace without foreign interference," - Iran's President Pezeshkian tells his Emirati counterpart Mohammed bin Zayed in a phone call.

Iranian Vice President:

“We will prepare a comprehensive plan to rebuild the areas damaged by the Zionist aggression.”

The War Isn't Over — A New Phase Lies Ahead, says Israeli Chief of General Staff

Eyal Zamir declared that the campaign against Iran is not over and will enter a new phase, though Gaza will remain the immediate priority.

The general also stated: “We’ve pushed Iran’s nuclear and missile programs back by years. But we must remain vigilant.”