"It seems hard to believe that judges want to try & stop us from looking for corruption" - "maybe we have to look at the judges" - Trump

'It seems hard to believe that judges want to try and stop us from looking for corruption' – Trump

💬 “We want to weed out the corruption. And it seems hard to believe that a judge could say, 'We don't want you to do that.' So maybe we have to look at the judges because that's very serious. I think it's a very serious violation,” US President Donald Trump stated.

On February 8, US Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer blocked Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing Treasury records, citing the risk of exposing sensitive personal data, including Social Security and bank account numbers.