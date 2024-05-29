Victoria 2 Пасхалки и Секреты

Страны Ян - Майен , Вавилон и Византийская империя считаются пасхалками, поскольку разработчики не ожидали, что они будут фактически созданы (или обнаружены) в обычном прохождении.

Countries The countries of Jan Mayen Jan Mayen, Babylon Babylon, and Byzantine Empire Byzantine Empire are considered Easter eggs, as the developers did not expect them to actually be created (nor discovered) in a normal play through.





Вавилон — это государство, которое может быть сформировано Ираком , если он великая держава.

Babylon is a state that can be formed by Iraq Iraq if they are a great power.





Византия – это страна, которую может образовать Греция . Стамбул, первоначальная столица Османской империи , необходим для формирования Византийской империи. Это делает формирование Византия практически невозможным до тех пор, пока турки не перенесут свою столицу в Анкару с событием « Бегство из Стамбула».

The Byzantine Empire is a country that can be formed by Greece Greece. Istanbul, the initial capital of the Ottoman Empire Ottoman Empire, is needed to form the Byzantine Empire. This makes forming the Byzantine Empire virtually impossible until the Turks move their capital to Ankara with the event Flight from Istanbul. It is one of the hardest nations to make by decision.





Ян-Майен — небольшое островное государство к северу от современной Норвегии и ее часть . В начале игры он принадлежит Швеции . Традиционный метод игры за Ян-Майен состоит в том, чтобы начать игру за Швецию, затем освободить Ян-Майена и выбрать «Играть за».

Jan Mayen is a small Island state north of and part of modern Norway Norway. In beginning of the game it is owned by Sweden Sweden. The traditional method of playing as Jan Mayen is to begin the game as Sweden, then to release Jan Mayen and choose Play

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@Gamepointer/videos

Vic2 WIKI https://vic2.paradoxwikis.com/Victoria_2_Wiki

Steam game :https://store.steampowered.com/app/42960/Victoria_II/

#victoria2 #victoria2пасхалка #victoria2secrets