Snailing at 3 a.m. among my survival garden’s potato plants in Perth MVI_4643-4merged

This winter and early spring has seen an
explosion in snail and slug numbers among my garden’s plants, with the snails
and slugs favouring the potato plants, especially at night, for obvious
reasons, as the days become warmer and the humidity drops. I never use synthetic
poisons against them, in fact, due to time, I have never used anything for
decades, when I dabbled with diatomaceous earth sprinkled around the edges of my
food crops.