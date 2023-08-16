© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Greg Steube filed Biden's articles of impeachment | Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to Florida Congressman Greg Steube about the articles of impeachment that he filed against Joe Biden, as well as his reaction to the Georgia indictment of President Trump.
