Teacher Tells Student "There's Only One Right Answer To This Essay" - Why Americans Should Eat Bugs (mirrored)
590 views • 03/20/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth1 at:-

https://youtu.be/q8g_Eid8SCo

20 Mar 2023Teacher also encouraged students to eat bugs, but the teacher didn't eat them.


   • Mom tells Jesse • https://youtu.be/K_fgNbW6fVY

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it.

a PayPal account under [email protected]

Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.


Keywords
censorshipglobal warmingbullyingprogrammingindoctrinationschoolseatingworld economic forumbugswefklaus schwab
