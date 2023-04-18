BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self Defense Tips Against Stomping in a Street Fight
Code Red Defense
Code Red Defense
826 views • 04/18/2023

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

Here are self defense tips against stomping in a street fight.

As you know, it’s dangerous to hit the ground during a street fight because of the high chances of getting stomped by one or multiple attackers. That said, try to avoid purposely fighting from the ground as much as you can.

If you do end up on the ground, make sure to get back up quickly to terminate the threat. Watch the video clip to avoid getting stomped during a street fight and check out the following self defense resources.

Ground Fighting:

https://www.codereddefense.com/ground-fighting/

Multiple Attackers

https://www.codereddefense.com/multiple-attackers/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/self-defense-tips-against-stomping-in-a-street-fight/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

self defensebest self defenseself defense tipsstreet fighting tipsself defense tips against stomping in a street fightstreet fight tipslearn self defense tipsstreet self defensestreet fight self defense
