🧊 Frozen mysteries: WATCH Baikal Ice Fest 2025 - E Siberia

🧊😍 Frozen mysteries: WATCH Baikal Ice Fest 2025
Artists from Russia, China, and Belarus carve Snow Queens, dragons, and myths at Lake Baikal’s Olkhon Island.
The world’s deepest (1,642m) and oldest lake hosts the theme: "What the ice is silent about."
Olkhon is the third-largest lake island in the world. It is by far the largest island in Lake Baikal in eastern Siberia