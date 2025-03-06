BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen is actually a comedian too
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
222 views • 6 months ago

Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Lügen is actually a comedian.

However, don't forget that first she was a gynecologist. Fake image thumbnail used.

Adding:

Ursula von der Crazy: EU to speed up arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine

EU leaders at the summit call for further support for Ukraine.

It is also proposed to increase NATO contingent on the border with Russia and Belarus.

Europe is "in danger", so it will arm Kiev- Ursula von der Nazi

Adding: 

Poland is not yet ready to transfer a squadron of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Duda stated during a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti.

Polish President Duda believes Russia may agree to UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti, Duda stated, "We may need certain peacekeeping monitoring forces, but I don’t rule out the possibility that both sides could agree on UN forces. I believe Russia will agree, and many countries share this view. Russia is a UN member and may accept it."

Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterated his opposition to peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy