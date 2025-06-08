Please Support Our Sponsors!

The Surprising Law Changes Needed to End Govt’s War on Humanity

With Katherine Watt, Catholic writer and paralegal

At: Bailiwick News, Substack

The global banksters running the show will fund chaos to keep humanity divided and conquered. So, when Health Freedom advocates cheer Trump’s appointment of RFK to our nation’s top health position, and support myriad Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) causes, most of these advocates will miss the disinformation psyops the government uses to distract us from the reforms we need to focus on.

Ms. Watt has documented some of the history of Congressional acts that legalized psychological, chemical, and biological warfare and weapons by camouflaging acts of deception and war as public health, preventative medicine, communicable disease control, and pandemic preparedness.

Watt describes the globalist scheme, which started in the 1940s, as “worldwide vaccination, mutilation, and killing programs.” She will present an overview of federal “anti-laws” which Congress passed and thus has the authority to repeal: laws about which few Health Freedom or other liberty-oriented (or MAGA) advocates know exist. Watt does not frame her work as part of health or medical freedom movements; rather, she understands her work as supporting self-, family-, and community-defense against deception and war conducted jointly by governments, corporations, and mass media.

Freedom Hub agrees that we are engaged in an existential fight for our soul-connection to the Creator, and that evil, global bankster power is incompatible with our birthright to a just society. But we need a more accurate picture of what to actually advocate if we are to fulfill God’s promise and create a just humanity.