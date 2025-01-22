The Minor Prophets Part #9 - Zephaniah-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 22 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.





ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Zephaniah, and he is excited to tell us that the “great day of the LORD is near” and describes it for us in graphic detail. Zephaniah says it will be a day of “trouble and distress” and the purpose of it is to judge the people who think the LORD is not going to do anything about the wickedness that will fill the Earth in that day. His book ends with the regathering of Israel, not 1948, and the Millennium.