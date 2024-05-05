Hang on! The FDA Knew This About Pzifer and Didn’t Tell Us!! Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
A new study shows that the RSV vaccine that was approved for pregnant women has a high incidence of causing pre-term birth. We already knew this from clinical trials but the FDA voted to approve it anyway. We also knew that it increased risk of maternal death and that the immunity from the vaccine only lasted 30 days. But is it helping to prevent RSV deaths? We go over what we do and do not know about it.