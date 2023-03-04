BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill O’Reilly & Glenn detail the ‘ANGST’ facing Fox News
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
82 views • 03/04/2023

Glenn Beck


March 3, 2023


Is Fox News crumbling at the seams? Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to discuss a lawsuit facing the network that could be ‘crippling.’ Plus, they discuss a new hire at the network, and whether or not the network's loyal, conservative viewers are preparing to jump ship. Plus, why did Speaker McCarthy trust ONLY Tucker Carlson with hours of January 6th footage?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FG_KIIXQkE

Keywords
current eventslawsuitfox newstucker carlsonnetworkglenn beckspeakerbill oreillymccarthyangstjan 6cripplingj6new hirebig changescrumbling at the seamstrust onlyhours of footage
