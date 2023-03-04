Bill O’Reilly & Glenn detail the ‘ANGST’ facing Fox News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
March 3, 2023
Is Fox News crumbling at the seams? Bill O’Reilly joins Glenn to discuss a lawsuit facing the network that could be ‘crippling.’ Plus, they discuss a new hire at the network, and whether or not the network's loyal, conservative viewers are preparing to jump ship. Plus, why did Speaker McCarthy trust ONLY Tucker Carlson with hours of January 6th footage?
