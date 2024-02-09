BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin Declares the World is Moving Away from the US Dollar -- What is the New World Currency?
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 02/09/2024

Vladimir Putin described to Tucker Carlson in his interview that the world has lost faith in the US dollar as a store of value after the weaponization of the currency and Russia's foreign reserves following the invasion of Ukraine. The question is what is the new selling point, is it #bitcoin or the Chinese yuan? #putin #schellingpoint

Keywords
environmentbitcoinenergyelizabeth warrenstocksjordan petersoninvestingaustrian economicsbitcoin standardrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckienergy usagepioneer speciesstrength and energywaste energysaifedean ammous
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy