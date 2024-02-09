Putin Declares the World is Moving Away from the US Dollar -- What is the New World Currency?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vladimir Putin described to Tucker Carlson in his interview that the world has lost faith in the US dollar as a store of value after the weaponization of the currency and Russia's foreign reserves following the invasion of Ukraine. The question is what is the new selling point, is it #bitcoin or the Chinese yuan?
#putin #schellingpoint