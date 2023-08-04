Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea: Just like Pfizer’s covid injection, quantum dots in long-acting insulin are assembling “rubbery blood clots” made of hydrogel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea has been analysing long-acting insulin and what she has found is shocking. One of her patients recently suffered from congestive heart failure and now he is wondering if the insulin he injects himself to treat his diabetes has caused it.
https://expose-news.com/2023/08/04/qdots-in-long-acting-insulin-are-assembling