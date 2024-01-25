Create New Account
Texas Stand-Off: Two Scenarios
Son of the Republic
The Cold Civil War Is Getting Warmer

1. [Bidan] federalizes the National Guard, sends in shock troops and then tries to explain the invasion he’s expediting.

2. He folds — and shows the federal gubment (other than our military) is a paper tiger.


This Is A BFD

• READ: Texas’ Border Stand-Off With Feds Continues, Despite U.S. Supreme Court Order


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 25 January 2024

https://rumble.com/v497j5h-the-cold-civil-war-is-getting-warmer-ep.-2173-01252024.html

