Texas Stand-Off: Two Scenarios

The Cold Civil War Is Getting Warmer

1. [Bidan] federalizes the National Guard, sends in shock troops and then tries to explain the invasion he’s expediting.

2. He folds — and shows the federal gubment (other than our military) is a paper tiger.



This Is A BFD

Texas' Border Stand-Off With Feds Continues, Despite U.S. Supreme Court Order





