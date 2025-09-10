© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United Kingdom is preparing for one of its largest pandemic exercises, codenamed Pegasus, a nationwide test of how the country would handle a fast-moving respiratory outbreak.
Pegasus is built for the realities of a 21st-century pandemic—where information can spread faster than the virus and public trust can decide containment.
It will also examine how global shortages and geopolitics determine who gets life-saving supplies.