247 views • 3 months ago

Digital Chains: What Blockchain, AI, and Quantum Tech Really Mean for You | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this thought-provoking episode, David Morgan reconnects with filmmaker and researcher Gonz Shimura to unpack the convergence of technology, finance, and biblical prophecy. Gonz, known for his Age of Deceit documentary series and co-hosting Canary Cry Radio, brings years of research into how emerging systems like AI, blockchain, and digital identity tie into spiritual and historical narratives that many are only beginning to recognize. What starts as a discussion about his latest film quickly expands into a candid warning about the real-world implications of these rapidly advancing technologies.

The conversation touches on key topics like the rise of transhumanism, the push toward a cashless society, and how both mainstream and alternative media shape public perception—often without the public realizing it. Gonz argues that developments like stable-coins and surveillance infrastructure aren’t just political or economic—they’re spiritual. Behind the convenience and innovation lies a growing web of control that mirrors biblical descriptions of the end times, particularly the idea of a “counterfeit ledger of life” built on blockchain technology.

But this isn’t just a doom-and-gloom analysis. Gonz and David also explore how individuals can prepare—spiritually, practically, and relationally. They stress the importance of community, discernment, and holding onto foundational values like freedom, honesty, and faith. Whether you’re skeptical, curious, or already deep in this space, this episode offers a rare blend of technical insight, prophetic awareness, and practical advice for navigating the world that’s coming.

Watch this video on Digital Chains: What Blockchain, AI, and Quantum Tech Really Mean for You, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Digital Chains: What Blockchain, AI, and Quantum Tech Really Mean for You.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

