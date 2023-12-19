❗️In proportion to external threats, the strength of the Russian Armed Forces will be increased to 1,500,000 military personnel - Shoigu

Key points from Sergei Shoigu's speech at the extended meeting of the Ministry of Defense (too many to fit, will add with another video.. Cynthia):

➡️Russian forces liberated territory five times larger than the combined areas of Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics before the special operation.

➡️A military-maritime zone was established in the Azov Sea.

➡️3 million refugees returned to new regions of the Russian Federation.

➡️54 countries declared military support to the Kiev regime, with actual supplies from 15 nations.

➡️Ukraine received $203 billion from external sponsors, exceeding its GDP by $30 billion.

➡️Despite financial aid, Ukraine is practically bankrupt.

➡️Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to breach the tactical defense zone of Russian forces in the large-scale offensive.

➡️Ukraine received 5,220 tanks, IFVs, APCs, 28 aircraft, and nearly 90 helicopters.

➡️Ukrainian losses in the counteroffensive exceeded 159,000 military personnel, 121 aircraft, 766 tanks, including 36 Leopards, and 2348 other armored vehicles, 50 of them Bradley's

➡️NATO soldiers directly operate air defense systems, tactical missiles, and rocket systems in Ukraine.

➡️Ukrainian losses since the start of the operation surpassed 383,000 killed and wounded.

➡️NATO officers train and guide Ukrainian military operations.

➡️Ukraine underwent nine waves of mobilization, with the tenth ongoing.

➡️410 miitary and dual-purpose satellites from NATO countries support Ukrainian interests.

▪️ Foreign mercenaries heavily engaged in Ukrainian forces have been largely eliminated.

➡️Over 5,800 foreign mercenaries were neutralized, including 1,427 from Poland, 466 from the U.S., and 344 from the UK.

➡️The production of tanks has been increased by 5.6 times, IFVs by 3.6 times, armored personnel carriers by 3.5 times, UAVs by 16.8 times, artillery ammunition by 17.5 times since February 2022

➡️According to Putin's decision, large-scale tasks on fortification equipment of the defense lines have been solved

➡️7,000 km of minefields, 1.5 million anti-tank obstacles, 2,000 km of trenches, and 12,000 concrete structures were created on the front line.

➡️3,000 strongholds, 45,000 dugouts, and over 150,000 shelters for vehicles were established.

➡️Current minefield depth reaches 600 meters.

➡️Military builders and engineering forces completed 82% of fortification works on the contact line.

➡️Combined arms tactics underwent significant changes, with assault units and UAV units deployed.

➡️Reserve formation approaches were revised, with each army forming a reserve regiment.

➡️Russian forces applied air defense comprehensively, enhancing operational responsiveness and range.

➡️Russian air defense shot down 1,062 projectiles from NATO MLRS, tactical and cruise missiles, and guided bombs in six months.

➡️Russian forces improved the quality and reliability of weaponry and equipment used in the special operation.

➡️Industry representatives within Russian forces swiftly modernized 107 models of weaponry and equipment.

➡️Over 1,700 UAV operator teams and more than 1,500 FPV drone operators were trained in troop formations.

➡️Modern Russian equipment has passed a rigorous test in the conditions of a special operation and has shown its superiority over similar models of NATO countries.

➡️New and unconventional tactical maneuvers were integrated into the military training of Russian personnel, proving effective in the operation.

➡️Over 98% of the wounded during the special operation recovered due to timely evacuation and competent medical care.

➡️The number of foreign volunteers willing to participate on the Russian army's side increased sevenfold.



